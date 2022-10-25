By Matthew Roscoe • 25 October 2022 • 10:37

WATCH: Ukraine's 30th Mechanised Brigade dropping VOG-17 and F1 grenades on Russian positions. Image: Ukraine's 30th Mechanised Brigade/Facebook

VIDEOS circulating online on Tuesday, October 25, show Ukraine’s 30th Mechanised Brigade dropping VOG-17 and F1 grenades on Russian positions in the Bakhmut direction of Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s 30th Mechanised Brigade, the UAV shows “experienced warriors dropping grenades on Russian positions in the Bakhmut direction.”

The 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanised Brigade is a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

The full name of the unit is 30th Independent Mechanized Brigade “Konstanty Ostrogski”.

Following the 2014 Russian attack against Ukraine, the unit dropped all its Soviet decorations.

The video has been shared multiple times on social media.

Video of a UAV from Ukraine's 30th Mechanized Brigade dropping VOG-17 and F1 grenades on Russian positions.https://t.co/1vlQpjwbM1 pic.twitter.com/OI1u81NL0g — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 25, 2022

The video of Russian positions being attacked by Ukraine’s forces comes after Ukraine’s Georgian Legion released “adrenaline-pumping footage.”

On October 23, “Adrenaline-pumping footage of Ukraine’s Georgian Legion storming Russian positions” was shared on social media.

As noted by military expert Rob Lee, the footage shared by the Georgian Legion fighting for Ukraine is a “good example on the tactical level of why tanks are still critical for supporting infantry advances against entrenched defensive positions.”

Both followed footage of another group of soldiers fighting in Ukraine, for Ukraine showing them scaring off Russian soldiers with a machine gun.

On Wednesday, October 19, the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus – a regiment of volunteers from Belarus, formed specifically to defend the south of Ukraine against Russian soldiers – released footage of them using a 12.7mm large-calibre machine gun to scare off Russian soldiers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.