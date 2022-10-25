By Chris King • 25 October 2022 • 18:15

Image of British fugitive being arrested on the Costa del Sol. Credit: [email protected]

A 30-year-old British fugitive arrested in the Malaga city of Marbella was on the UK’s list of ‘most-wanted’ criminals.

As reported in a statement by the National Police today, Tuesday, October 25, the force has arrested another of the UK’s ‘most wanted’ criminals. Dean Garforth was detained in the Costa del Sol city of Marbella.

An International Arrest Order had been issued in his name by the British authorities for the crimes of drug and arms trafficking. According to the British National Crime Agency ( NCA ), the 30-year -old Brit is linked to a powerful organisation dedicated to supplying significant quantities of cocaine and marijuana in the northwest of England.

According to the General Directorate of the Police, the criminal had established his residence in a Marbella urbanisation popular with British citizens, where he could blend in with others of his same nationality.

A surveillance operation verified that Garforth went to great lengths to hide his identity. “He was located when he was leaving his home with sunglasses and a cap on board an electric bicycle”. explained the National Police.