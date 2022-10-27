By Guest Writer • 27 October 2022 • 16:34

Minister Balban is on his bike Credit: Gibraltar Government

NEW law to follow if you are driving into Gibraltar as with immediate effect, like Spain, you must leave 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists.

Regular visitors to the Rock will be a little surprised that motorists are being singled out when e-scooter riders and those on motorbikes seem to have no concept of road safety and indeed cyclists often seem to please themselves!

Nevertheless, the Minister with responsibility for Transport Paul Balban, is pleased with the new Regulations for overtaking cyclists on roads.

These new Regulations are designed to protect cyclists from indiscriminate and potentially dangerous overtaking which may lead to a serious collision.

Gibraltar roads are not particularly wide and he contends that motor car drivers particularly, tend to overtake cyclists even when cars are driving in the opposite direction causing the overtaking car to do so at a very close distance to the cyclist.

This often results in cyclists being forced onto the right-hand side of the road with very little space to ensure their safety.

At present, cyclists can be overtaken at the maximum speed limit for the road if it is safe to do so and there are no vehicles approaching in the opposite direction.

These new Regulations will require a minimum distance of 1.5 metres when overtaking a bicycle and failure to comply with the new measures could result in a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice.

Minster Balban, said: “Cyclists are amongst the most vulnerable and it is therefore imperative that we protect cyclists and especially children who are most vulnerable.”

