What are the Cryptocurrencies to look out for in the next Bull Market – Cardano, Tron, and Big Eyes Coin?

27 October 2022

You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that 2022 has been a torrid year for cryptocurrencies. The heavy crash of Bitcoin had a far-reaching effect on many other tokens. As Bitcoin dipped more than 50% of its value, other coins followed suit, with some altcoins suffering harsher fates. If cryptocurrency market history has taught anything, the cryptocurrency market always reverses. This means that a reversal is imminent, and the bull market is on the way.

All the bear market losses are usually washed away during the bull season. The price of crypto assets will soar once more. To prepare for the bull market, you need to identify the coins that are most likely to maintain positive values. This piece will look at the top cryptocurrencies to watch out for in the next bull market.

Cardano

Cardano is currently considered one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the coin market based on market cap. It has grown substantially by offering an impressive utility that only a select few can access – supporting decentralized applications. Cardano is a flexible, scalable blockchain that’s designed to be able to use smart contracts to support decentralized applications.

As a result of this ability, this cryptocurrency is home to several finance apps, crypto tokens, games, and so on. While Cardano has been on the market for a long time, its smart contract capability was recently unlocked in 2021. This led to a widespread wave of interest in cryptocurrency. However, the 2022 crypto dip cut the coin’s growth short. As more projects gradually find their way to Cardano, it’s expected that the cryptocurrency will gain more value.

ADA is the token that powers the decentralized protocol. Cardano’s development team is also committed to preserving the environment. As a result, they have adopted a unique blockchain protocol known as Ouroboros.

Tron

Tron is a decentralized protocol that’s committed to further decentralization. The Tron Foundation created this protocol. Compared to other crypto tokens, Tron has some reasonable achievements. In 2018, Tron acquired BitTorrent – a popular decentralized service with 100 million monthly users. In 2021, it also surpassed Tether as the cryptocurrency with the most stable coins. During this same year, Tron adopted a DAO to control future developments.

Tron exists as a blockchain and cryptocurrency. TRX is the cryptocurrency symbol and token that powers the blockchain. All decentralized projects hosted on the Tron blockchain use TRX to transact. You can purchase Tron on its native platform or any of the top crypto trading exchanges worldwide. Tron can process several transactions and decentralized projects because a delegated proof-of-stake mechanism powers it. The delegated proof-of-stake system involves users using their digital assets to vote for delegates. These delegates will be responsible for controlling the key decisions for the blockchain. The Tron Virtual Machine (TVM) is a consensus mechanism that runs through the Tron Ecosystem. The TVM will ensure that every project on the Tron ecosystem is connected while still staying independent of each other.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin that has made many people wonder if it was the start of a new era in the meme sector. No coin in the meme sector has gained as much recognition as Big Eyes for a long time. After the recent Twitter war with Tamadoge, many people became aware of Big Eye’s capabilities. That’s why Big Eyes’ presale is selling out fast. They’re down to the last stage, and all is set for a launch.

Big Eyes is a cryptocurrency that aims to give back to users. There’s an ongoing competition for users to win $250,000. What’s more? The cryptocurrency will be used to mint NFTs. Furthermore, there are plans to introduce a centralized exchange on Big Eyes. This exchange will allow users to buy, sell and swap different digital assets.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido