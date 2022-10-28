Case of rabies confirmed in Paris by France’s Ministry of Agriculture

The dog was reportedly kept in isolation from the time it showed signs of illness on October 19th until it died on October 25th. Before the dog was isolated, it had bitten several people who subsequently received preventive care. There are signs that the infected dog may have been illegally imported from Morocco said the Ministry.

France has been officially free of rabies since 2001, except for the type found in bats. However, the deadly disease remains in many countries, particularly in Asia and Africa. In those nations, dogs account for the majority of cases of the disease transmitted to humans, according to the French Ministry of Agriculture.

Rabies is usually transmitted through the bite of an animal affected by rabies or when saliva from an infected animal comes into contact with the mucous membrane of a human or another animal. The disease is not transmitted between people. No person has been infected on the French mainland since 1924, as reported by svt.se.

___________________________________________________________

