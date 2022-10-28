Case of rabies confirmed in Paris by France’s Ministry of Agriculture

By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 2:33
Image of a rabid dog foaming at the mouth.
Credit: Taras Verkhovynets/Shutterstock.com
Rabies has been discovered in a dog in a Paris suburb. As detailed in a statement from France’s Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday, October 27, several people have already been bitten by it.
The dog was reportedly kept in isolation from the time it showed signs of illness on October 19th until it died on October 25th. Before the dog was isolated, it had bitten several people who subsequently received preventive care. There are signs that the infected dog may have been illegally imported from Morocco said the Ministry.
France has been officially free of rabies since 2001, except for the type found in bats. However, the deadly disease remains in many countries, particularly in Asia and Africa. In those nations, dogs account for the majority of cases of the disease transmitted to humans, according to the French Ministry of Agriculture.
Rabies is usually transmitted through the bite of an animal affected by rabies or when saliva from an infected animal comes into contact with the mucous membrane of a human or another animal. The disease is not transmitted between people. No person has been infected on the French mainland since 1924, as reported by svt.se.
