Netflix series ‘The Crown’ transforms Francesc Macia square in Barcelona into a Paris boulevard

22 October 2022

Image of The Crown being filmed in Barcelona. Credit: [email protected]

Francesc Macia square in Barcelona has been transformed into a Paris boulevard as the sixth season of British Netflix series ‘The Crown’ is filmed.

The British Netflix series ‘The Crown’ has turned Francesc Macia square in Barcelona into a film set to record scenes for the sixth season today, Saturday, October 22. Filming had originally been interrupted in September due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

Specifically, scenes are being shot in which a replica of the car in which Lady Di died in Paris in 1997 appears. It will recreate a paparazzi chase of the princess, played by the actress Elizabeth Debicki.

There are more than twenty cars, four motorcycles, and a bus from the era, as well as other props that transform the street into a boulevard in Paris, along with extras dressed as French police officers.

The filming has caused traffic cuts in a part of the Francesc Macia square, in the uphill lane of Avenida Pau Casals, and in some sections of the adjoining streets. Filming will continue in the area tomorrow, Sunday 23, until 10pm.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, platforms like Movistar + immediately acquired documentaries and fiction about her reign. Netflix chose to temporarily suspend the shooting of its sixth season in Barcelona, which will address, among other events, the traffic accident in which Lady Di died, as reported by larazon.es.

