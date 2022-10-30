Russian Federation transfers Ramzan Kadyrov’s Chechen military forces to Belarus

By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 16:53

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

According to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has transferred fighters from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces to Belarus.

The so-called Kadyrov military force has arrived in Belarus together with servicemen from the armed forces of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning briefing on Sunday, October 30, according to Censor.NET.

“The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukrainians. The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of this country”, it stated.

“Thus, on October 26, the arrival of an echelon of military equipment from the Russian Federation at the Brest railway station was noted. The so-called Kadyrov’s military arrived together with the servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation”, they continued.

“In addition, the Russian military was spotted in populated areas between the cities of Brest and Malorita”, the message concluded. Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces also reiterated the continued threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

