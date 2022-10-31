BREAKING: Several Moscow courts evacuated due to bomb threats

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 12:53

SEVERAL courts in the Russian capital of Moscow were forced to be evacuated due to bomb threats on Monday, October 31.

Employees and visitors of 13 Moscow courts have been evacuated on October 31 after several bomb threats were made, the Moscow City Court’s press service told Russian news outlet RIA Novosti.

“Izmailovsky, Perovsky, Ostankinsky, Zelenogradsky, Lublinsky, Timiryazevsky, Dorogomilovsky, Solntsevsky, Chertanovsky, Koptevsky and Nagatinsky courts were evacuated due to anonymous reports of explosive devices,” the press service said.

RIA Novosti also reported that the courts of Tverskoy and Meshchansky courts have also been evacuated.

Police armed with sniffer dogs have been deployed to the scene.

More to follow…

