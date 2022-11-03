Big Eyes Coin is not only a must have Cryptocurrency like Solana and Ethereum: it’s so much more

By EWN • 03 November 2022 • 13:53

Have you ever thought of a cryptocurrency that will delve into the ocean to save helpless sea creatures? Have you ever wondered if a crypto project will champion a charitable course?

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the answer to your critical questions. The emergence of Big Eyes Coin will revamp the ever-expanding DeFi sector astronomically with its fascinating features.

Understanding Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is the genuine creation of an anonymous developer and an anonymous team player. This meme coin project sharply contrasts many meme tokens before it.

Big Eyes Coin’s uniqueness is heightened by introducing a new pet cat. Although many dog-themed projects inspire it, Big Eyes Coin will adopt a big-eyed cat as a symbol.

Its domain blockchain will be the legendary Ethereum, and it will possess the outstanding features of the blockchain network. This new but innovative project will rock the crypto industry with BIG, its native cryptocurrency.

Coincidentally, BIG will bestow an enormous opportunity to holders in the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem. Possessing BIG will make staking, paying transaction fees, and governance rights realizable in this cat community.

Could Big Eyes Coin be a successful cat amid crypto dogs?

Big Eyes Coin will revolutionise crypto by promoting amiable catty attributes for its operational advancements.

Branding a meek, cute-looking cat, Big Eyes Coin will actualise the 9-life adage of a typical cat. Its existence and growth will be unstoppable. Its exciting features will help it endure the test of time amid strong competitors.

The cat team is ready to avoid occasional volatility, mitigating the prospects of many cryptocurrencies. Crypto enthusiasts are guaranteed valuable and uninterrupted transactions in this dynamic ecosystem.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin will promote the natural social attribute of a cat. They will improve the DeFi sector through its state-of-the-art innovation. These marginal feats will be made available for public consumption.

Big Eyes Coin will interact with the community frequently. It will use many social media platforms to publicise what’s going on in the ecosystem periodically.

Big Eyes Coin will also champion grooming like a cat. Big Eyes Coin will be a connoisseur of NFTs because it will naturally incorporate the acquisition of NFTs into its ecosystem. The project will organise events periodically where NFT holders will be recognised and rewarded.

Comparing Big Eyes Coin with Solana

Solana is a reputable cryptocurrency. One distinguishing factor about Solana is its high-speed protocol. Solana addresses this loophole in existing cryptocurrencies.

Another strength of Solana is its cheap transaction fee. Users avoid paying through their noses to interact with this pocket-friendly ecosystem.

Similarly, Big Eyes Coin will promote frugality. For instance, shopping on the platform will attract zero fees. What is more, there will be no hidden or exorbitant transaction fees. With these convenient features, Solana has revolutionised the DeFi sector immensely. Big Eyes Coin will achieve the same.

But How’s Big Eyes Coin Compared To Ethereum?

With its robust operational strength, Big Eyes Coin may soon outplay Ethereum as a formidable altcoin. As Ethereum grows with its teeming community, scalability in the ecosystem has endured apparent criticisms.

However, the upgrade has given Ethereum new footings. Transactions on the Ethereum blockchain network no longer undergo a prolonged duration. This attracts more users to make Ethereum gain increasing value.

Reasonably, Big Eyes Coin will always experience operational setbacks as a new crypto project. As it grows more robust, these shortcomings are expected to be technically addressed if they ever emerge.

More so, Big Eyes Coin will fund and facilitate charitable endeavors. This philanthropic engagement will benefit many crypto enthusiasts. Since Ethereum is not exploring charity, Big Eyes Coin will win itself the medal of community responsibility. Soon, it will be dubbed the next ‘Ethereum killer’ due to its utilities.

How to purchase the Big Eyes Coin Presale

Big Eyes Coin is harnessed with fantastic offers at the reach of everyone. You stand a chance of tapping into them if you join the presale offer.

Therefore, visit the Big Eyes Coin presale website, and fill out the digital form. Indicate your preferred cryptocurrency from the list provided. Connect your funded wallet and proceed with the transaction.

So What’s Next?

The emergence of Big Eyes Coin sets the stage for the next big thing. This crypto project will expand the scope of the crypto space. It will protect the ocean and present matchless offers as charity for all crypto lovers.

Check out Big Eyes Coin’s website and keep updated through their social media.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido