Russian flag removed from Kherson's main admin building and checkpoints around city reportedly abandoned. Image: WarGonzo/Telegram

ACCORDING to early reports coming out of Ukraine, the Russian flag that was flying above the main administration building in Kherson has been removed while checkpoints around the city have reportedly been abandoned.

Journalist Jimmy Rushton reported, “something very interesting is happening in the city of Kherson, where Russian flags at checkpoints and over the city administration building have disappeared.”

“Checkpoints that were once manned by Russian troops are now abandoned…” he added.

In a follow-up video, the Kyiv-based foreign policy/security analyst wrote: “Ukrainian civilians in Kherson riding on a bus film a checkpoint previously occupied by Russian troops and cheer when they realise it’s now been abandoned.”

He added: “The city administration building in Kherson, with no Russian flag flying on the flagpole and seemingly no Russian troops present.”

‘WarGonzo’ Semen Pegov, who was recently injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine placed by Russian forces near Donetsk, days after posing for a photo with Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin, wrote: “The flag is still not there.”

He added: “Whatever that means, the city is in for some very hard times. Tough battle. However, this time there is an understanding that we are at least prepared for it.”

Last month, a mass evacuation took place in Kherson after Kirill Stremoslov, deputy head of the Russian regional administration, said that Ukrainian troops had begun their offensive.

On the same day, October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

