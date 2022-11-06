By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 10:20

Wagner Group to build militia training centres in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions. Image: Nurdian Putra/Shutterstock.com

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman and founder of the Wagner Group – a network of mercenaries and a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin – has confirmed that the PMC is setting up militia training centres in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Prigozhin confirmed that the Wagner PMC were set to open militia training and control centres in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions, as reported on Sunday, November 6.

Answering questions about the rumours, Prigozhin said: “Yes, indeed, we are creating militia training centres [in Kursk and Belgorod regions].

“In my opinion, the militia should consist of the first line, which lies entirely with the people of the region. In order to provide the material component of the militia, I believe we don’t need to turn to government agencies, but to place the responsibility on regional businesses.”

He added: “If you own a small factory which employs 100 people, and 50 of them are sexually mature males, then 25 per cent should serve in the trenches and 75 per cent should continue to work.

“And so it goes round and round – one week in the trenches, three at home and at work. In this case, when the enemy comes to the Russian soil, all 100 per cent will stand up to defend their country.

“For one kilometre of the line of contact today 10 people are enough. For 100 kilometres, 1,000 men. At a distance from them, inland, there should be military units with mobilised men and other facilities with security forces. Locals know their territories like no one else, are capable of fighting DRGs and taking the first strike if necessary.

“I believe, in border territories, we should emphasize conscious business, and in response to their civic position, do not spare to present them with high state awards, and do not be stingy with words of gratitude to their compatriots.”

“This approach has always been and still is in Russia,” he said.

“Training centres of the Wagner PMC will be fully financed by me. I do not need any federal or regional budget.”

He added: “Of course, the question of non-proliferation of small arms in these territories will arise. In the trenches, of course, everyone should stand with weapons, but their carrying should be prohibited in populated areas and outside the defence line.”

On Tuesday, November 1, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Wagner founder Prigozhin had announced the creation of a PMC Wagner Centre in Russia’s St. Petersburg – hours after accusing the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov, of corruption.

