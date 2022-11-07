By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 22:02

American aid worker assassinated in Iraqi capital of Baghdad

An American aid worker has been assassinated in central Baghdad after his vehicle was ambushed by armed men.

An American aid worker was assassinated today, Monday, November 7, in the Karrada district of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. The deceased has been identified as Stephen Troell from the state of Tennessee.

He is reported to have been working for the American organisation USAID in Iraq. His Toyota Land Cruiser was allegedly ambushed by two vehicles containing armed men as he entered the street where he lived in central Baghdad.

One vehicle blocked his way while the occupants of the second car subsequently shot and him, as reported by dailymail.co.uk. Believed to be an English teacher, the man was reportedly driven to Sheikh Zayed Hospital by a local, where he died as a result of his injuries.

At the time of the attack, Mr Troell’s wife and child were also in the car, but they were unharmed. It is still unclear as to the motive behind this unusual killing of a foreign citizen in Baghdad. Speaking on condition of anonymity, two security personnel said they could not establish whether it was a failed kidnap attempt.

Documents seen by the Associated Press apparently showed that Mr Troell had been renting a property in the Wahda area of Karrada since May 2021.

An investigation is also underway into the suspicious death of a Canadian officer named as Eric Cheung. He reportedly died at the Victory US military occupation base in the al-Karadeh neighbourhood.

Iran directs its militias in Iraq.. An American employee working for a non-governmental relief organization was killed after he was shot in the Karrada neighborhood of Baghdad! https://t.co/TQnlCaUBdG — Shams Al jnabi 🇮🇶 (@Shh808) November 7, 2022

