A 14-year-old boy dies after falling from a horse in Cordoba

By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 11:54

An air ambulance helicopter. Credit: agsaz/Shutterstock.com.

A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from a horse in the municipality of Castro del Río, in Córdoba.

According to local reports, the teen’s tragic death happened at around 11:50 am on Tuesday in a special education center.

The boy went to mount the horse but fell and died as a result, preliminary investigations report.

Local Police and the Civil Guard offiers attended the scene, along with health professionals who arrived with an air ambulance helicopter, with authorities requesting a helipad on the N-432 road.

The child died at the scene after receiving the first emergency assistance, according to sources close to the investigation, reports Antena 3 Noticias.

Police initial investigations suggest that the fall was caused by an accident, but the Civil Guard maintains open police proceedings.

🔴 #ÚLTIMAHORA: Un niño de 14 años ha muerto al caer de un caballo en el municipio de Castro del Río (Córdoba) https://t.co/0hnS54zPmt — Antena 3 Noticias (@A3Noticias) November 9, 2022

On Tuesday a teenage boy died after a tram hit him while on his bicycle in Milan.

The tragedy occurred in Tito Livio, in the Calvairate area of ​​Milan around 8.15 am on Tuesday.

The boy, aged 14, was reported to have been on a bicycle and ended up under an Atm tram near a school, Alberto Einstein.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including the fire department, which extracted the body of the cyclist from under the tram.

Medical workers were unable to do anything to save the 14-year-old, who died instantly.

Around 118 health workers were also on-site, with a 45-year-old man, the driver of the tram, taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

