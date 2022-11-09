Investigation into mysterious death of young man in Moscow plastic surgery clinic

By Chris King • 09 November 2022 • 4:43

Image of a doctor. Credit: Ground Picture/shutterstock.com

A criminal case has been launched after a 22-year-old man died in a plastic surgery clinic in Moscow.

As reported by the city department of the Investigative Committee on Tuesday, November 8, a criminal case has been initiated in Moscow into the death of a young man in a private clinic in the northwest of the capital.

According to preliminary information, 22-year-old Nikita Zakharychev visited a clinic for surgery to correct his nasal septum. He subsequently underwent an operation that lasted for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

As soon as the surgeon left the operating theatre, Nikita went into cardiac arrest. Staff in the clinic spent around 40 minutes attempting to resuscitate the patient, after which, an emergency ambulance team arrived.

Nikita’s preliminary cause of death was reported as a pulmonary embolism. According to the ENews112 Telegram channel, the patient weighed 150 kilograms. Despite this, the risk of thromboembolism was assessed as low during the examination.



Investigators are now said to be working on the spot and are believed to be planning to seize the clinic’s medical records, and interrogate the management and staff of the institution.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This applies to the performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person by negligence, as reported by fontanka.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.