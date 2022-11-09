UK to send sleeping kits and heated tents to Ukraine ahead of extreme winter temperatures

By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 8:13

Credit: Alexei Fedorenko/Shutterstock.com.

RISHI Sunak has announced that the UK will send sleeping kits and heated tents to help Ukrainian troops get through plummeting winter temperatures.

The prime minister has pledged that 12,000 kits will be provided to the country’s armed forces, along with 150 tents.

The kits are reported to contain a cold-weather sleeping bag, a bivvy bag, and a roll mat.

Downing Street also confirmed that the UK plans to deliver 25,000 sets of extreme cold weather clothing by mid-December, which includes an insulated jacket, trousers, extra-warm boots, gloves, and socks.

The extreme cold weather kits are in addition to more than 7,000 sets of normal cold weather kits distributed to recruits on Operation Interflex.

The announcement of the aid happens as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Downing Street today – the first international leader Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hosted at Number 10 since taking office last month.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 09 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FT7t3N6kyr 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0qMw4Erx9t — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 9, 2022

Mr Sunak said: “NATO is the cornerstone of our security, and the security of our allies. As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, we must not take peace at home for granted.

“I am determined the UK will be the bedrock of NATO for generations to come. But in order to face the challenges future we must evolve as an Alliance to meet, and remain ahead of, the threat from our adversaries.

“We must also continue backing the Ukrainian people in their resistance to Putin’s brutality. I’m pleased that the UK-donated kit will be keeping the Ukrainian Armed Forces warm and safe as they face a perilous winter fighting for their country.

Operation Interflex also includes a training programme for the Ukrainian Armed Forces where recruits are being put through their paces by the UK military, ensuring they are front-line-ready as the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to push back Russian invaders.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: With winter fast approaching, this equipment will ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are able to operate effectively through the next few months.

“Alongside our training programme and the provision of lethal aid, it demonstrates our commitment to making sure that the basic Ukrainian soldier is well trained, well equipped, and given the best possible chance to fight and determine their own future.”

