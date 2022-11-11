By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 10:13

Heartbreak as popular young actress Emily Chesterton dies suddenly of 'natural causes'. Image: Emily Chesterton/Facebook

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the news that popular young actress Emily Chesterton has died suddenly of ‘natural causes’.

Emily Chesterton, who was in her 30s, died suddenly of ‘natural causes’ earlier this month, as reported by her family on social media.

A post late on November 9 said: “Dear family and friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our dear Emily.

“Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily passed away surrounded by her family.”

“Not only was she the sweetest daughter and sister, best auntie and most loving partner, Emily was a beautiful person and she will be dearly missed. We will inform you in regards to paying respects to her in the near future.”

Following graduation from Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), Emily starred in various productions and was even cast as the Understudy to Sabrina Aloueche and Maiya Quansah-Breed in Cases at the Other Palace.

Managed by McCarthy Graham Management, a spokesperson spoke to the Liverpool ECHO following Emily’s sudden and unexpected passing.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the passing of our dear client, Emily Chesterton (1992-2022). Our thoughts are with her family, her partner – Keoni and all her friends,” the spokesperson said.

“A bright light has gone out at McCarthy Graham Management today. RIP lovely.”

Tributes continue to flood social media on Friday, November 11.

Jamie Chapman Dixon wrote: “Absolutely devastating news. I had the pleasure of working with Emily as part of @theBarnTheatre presents concert series and she was a pure delight. Sending love to all her nearest and dearest ❤️”

Deborah Morgan said: “Absolutely devastating news. A gorgeous soul. Thoughts are with her family and friends. Goodnight, dear Emily. ♥️R.I.P”

“All of my thoughts are with Emily’s family and friends at this devastating time. I was fortunate to watch Emily perform a number of times, not long ago at the Blue Orange; she was brilliant ✨ Such a fantastic talent and no wonder her loss is felt by so many people. RIP Emily 💚” agent James Williams wrote.

“I’m still so very shocked, Emily was such a gentle and kind soul with an incredible talent, you will be missed ❤️❤️” wrote Laura Hyde.

Crouch End Festival Chorus said: “We’re so sorry to hear of the passing of performer Emily Chesterton, whose death has been announced by her family. Emily joined us as Anita for our performance of West Side Story with the BBC Concert Orchestra in the Barbican to celebrate 100 years of Leonard Bernstein in 2018.

“Heartfelt condolences from all at #CEFC to Emily’s loved ones. We had the pleasure of working with Emily at @BarbicanCentre in 2018 for #Bernstein’s #WestSideStory Suite with @BBCCO. What a wonderful talent – she will be greatly missed.”

We're so sorry to hear of the passing of performer Emily Chesterton, whose death has been announced by her family.

The news of Emily’s sudden death comes after a young Gaelic footballer from Northern Ireland’s Co Tyrone died unexpectedly earlier this week.

The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) footballer Conor McCaughey, who played for Trillick St Macartans, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 8.

Tragically, Co. Tyrone lost another sports star on November 10.

Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer, 35, died suddenly in the early hours of November 10 “with his family by his side.”

