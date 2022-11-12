New Santa Pola (Alicante) plan guarantees safety for hunters and public

By Linda Hall • 12 November 2022 • 21:00

SANTA POLA: Rural areas popular with hikers and ramblers as well as hunters Photo credit: CC/Gustavo Moran Chacon

SANTA POLA town hall has introduced measures to protect the rights of both the public and hunters in its rural areas.

“All aspects conform to strict safety measures and obey official guidelines,” explained Sant Pola’s Environment councillor Angel Piedecausa.

A new plan, adapted both to hunting regulations and the safety of the public, demarcates hunting areas, some of which occupy urban zones, explained Piedecausa and Santa Pola’s mayor, Loreto Serrano.

“The local government inherited a hunting plan that was obsolete, illegal and impossible to apply in the present day,” Serrano said. “What’s more, it included protected plots in areas where hunting is not permitted.”

As the plan needs to comply scrupulously with safety regulations and the Hunting Laws, the Environment councillor is also in constant contact with local hunting groups

Meanwhile, the territorial authorities have requested modifications to the Santa Pola proposals and the Environment department is working to finalise the plan, the mayor revealed.

“Before very long we shall have Generalitat-approved, up-to-date hunting regulations with guarantees for all collectives, that will protect hunting and the use of the countryside for leisure purposes,” Serrano said.

