Non-stop study now possible for students in Callosa de Segura (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 12 November 2022 • 20:12

SAFETY REGULATIONS: Callosa’s mayor accesses library’s 24-hour study room Photo credit: Callosa de Segura town hall

CALLOSA DE SEGURA now has a 24-hour study area inside the public library.

The room has a separate entrance and can only be accessed via a previously registered fingerprint, explained Callosa’s mayor Manuel Martinez. There is also a ramp for those with reduced mobility.

“It is something that our students have requested for a long time, especially at exam time when studying is intensified and they need longer opening hours at the library to revise in peace,” he said.

“This is the existing study room on the third floor, which now has CCTV cameras to guarantee everybody’s safety.”

In order to use the study room, students should be over 16, with written authorisation from a parent for the under -18s. They must also register their details, including a fingerprint, with the library’s reception desk and already belong to the Valencian Community’s library network.

They are also required to accept and agree to the rules for using and sharing the study room.

