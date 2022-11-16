3 Cryptos That Could Make You Rich In 2023: Polkadot, BudBlockz, and VeChain

By EWN • 16 November 2022 • 10:08

When it comes to investment, market uncertainty cannot always be avoided. However, as blockchain-based assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) emerge as alternate investment instruments, they offer people an option with considerable immunity against economic factors like inflation, market volatility, and even geopolitical events. Polkadot (DOT), BudBlockz (BLUNT), and VeChain (VET) are some cryptocurrencies that could make you rich in 2023.

BudBlockz: How Blockchain can boost the Growth of the Global Cannabis Market

BudBlockz is an e-commerce platform that allows its users to access the opportunities represented by the international cannabis market. It’s built on the Ethereum network, which makes it compatible with other blockchain networks. The platform has set its eyes on establishing cannabis dispensaries and farms on a global scale to boost product development, research, and market access in the industry.

Its native token is $BLUNT, built on the ERC-20 protocol, and is the primary cryptocurrency on the network. It is available on presale and can be used for purposes like staking, liquidity management, signing petitions, voting, and accessing rewards. The token’s supply has been fixed at 420,000,000.

The token supply is divided between different categories – presale (25.6%), private sale (6.4%), liquidity management (25%), marketing activities (18%), developers’ wallet (8%), project partners (5%), founders (8%), and how high token burn events (2%).

The BudBlockz platform has also rolled out an NFT series called the ‘Ganja Guruz’ collection inspired by 1990s video games. The limited-edition series comprises digital artworks and has a total supply of 10,000 units. Once users purchase these NFTs, they can access a range of benefits, including special discounts on BudBlockz products.

NFT buyers can become fractional owners of cannabis farms and dispensaries that the platform intends to set up. NFT buyers will become eligible for regular dividends paid annually by becoming fractional owners.

Many analysts claim that BudBlockz’s industry-linked use case and thriving economic framework make it a better option than other tokens, especially if the investor is looking for long-term returns. As investors continue to earn more with their NFTs and staking activity and by becoming fractional owners of BudBlockz, they will continue to explore new sources of revenue and boost their wealth.

VeChain to partner with Laava

VeChain is a platform for designing decentralised tools to accelerate mass adoption and is powered by the VeChain Thor blockchain. Its native token is VET, which can be used for staking liquidity management and other similar use cases. The platform also leverages the proof-of-authority consensus algorithm. VeChain facilitates the efficient and authentic transfer of data and assets by providing tamper-proof and immutable inputs or the blockchain.

VeChainThor blockchain leverages several new technologies like meta translation features, protocols for delegating transaction fees, meta transaction features, and on-chain governance to achieve mass adoption.

In a recent development, VeChain announced that it would partner with Laava, and the two sides will explore how blockchain can drive impact in the global supply chain. Based out of Sydney, the firm has designed smart fingerprint technology to replace credit cards. The technology will turn products into connected products, enabling verification and engagement with them.

Polkadot’s New Staking Dashboard now goes live

Polkadot is an interoperable network of parachains which are specialized blockchains. Users can securely transfer their data and assets via the network of parachains without any hassles. Its native token, DOT, can be used for a wide array of transactional purposes. Developers also get the option to build customised blockchains through the substrate framework. The platform leverages an advanced staking system which ensures maximum decentralisation.

As far as users go, there is much to look forward to. It has drafted a comprehensive governance structure that considers all stakeholders’ views while deciding operational issues. In case of any network upgrades, they are coordinated on-chain without forking the network so that it remains future-forward. Recently, Polkadot announced its live staking dashboard. As nomination pools are activated, the dashboard makes it even easier to stake DOT Tokens.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido