Michele Tecchia: Real Estate in Monaco is still a Investment Opportunity

By EWN • 21 November 2022 • 19:00
Monaco is a city that has been thriving lately. This is because of the real estate industry that has taken the investment market of this city by storm. In this city’s industry lies developers, broad-minded investors like Michele Tecchia and, above all, great opportunities. Michele Tecchia noticed the city’s real estate high growth potential and immediately started investing in the industry. Since he ventured into this business, he has achieved great milestones. This can be seen from various projects he has been involved in, such as development and value addition to properties.
On the other hand, London has several reasons that make it worth doing this kind of investment, but not as good as Monaco. Being the capital city of the UK, it is a popular place for investment because of the high demand for rental and housing properties. But for various reasons, like climate and taxation, it could offset the attractiveness of London.
This kind of investment in these cities is a great idea. But as with any other market, this investment in the cities has advantages and disadvantages. We will compare these two cities’ investments by outlining their pros and cons. At the end of this article, you will be able to point out which of the two cities is best for this investment.
Now into the crux of the matter, let’s first look into the pros and cons of this investment in Monaco.
According to Michele Tecchia, this is a great city for this investment due to the following reasons;
Michele Tecchia concludes by saying, “this is why real estate in the city is an investment opportunity.”
With the advantages and disadvantages of investing in these cities, Monaco is by far better for its advantages are more while its disadvantages are less compared to those of London.
This is one of the cities Michele Tecchia has practised his skills and earned immense experience in the industry. He notes that “finding a listing that have the right location, design and also price in this city, whether selling or buying a home is not easy. But this doesn’t mean the city’s market has a lot of competition and no space left for incoming investors. Instead, it means that there is a likelihood of the city becoming more exclusive in the coming days considering the appreciation rate and current growth.” This shows the high rate of this investment going on in this country.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.