Bumper Christmas cultural programme in Vélez-Málaga

By Betty Henderson • 22 November 2022 • 12:22

Vélez-Malaga has an exciting event programme for Christmas this year to stimulate local business and the Christmas spirit

EXUBERANT event plan in Vélez-Málaga to celebrate Christmas like never before. The council has created a thrilling schedule with more than 45 free activities over 35 days, the biggest Christmas programme in the last decade!

Vélez-Málaga council have curated an exciting schedule of activities with something to appeal to every audience. The town centre is set to be revitalised as a hive of tourist, commercial and leisure activity during the period!

Events will take place around the town centre, including at the Plaza de Las Carmelitas, Plaza de La Constitución and Calle Las Tiendas. Events this year include a huge activity tent in Pozancón, free attractions at María Zambrano park, comedy shows, flamenco performances, culinary workshops, concerts, Disney performances and an immersive audio-visual show.

Town Mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, explained the aims of the programme, “After such difficult years during the pandemic, we want to help the little ones get excited about these important dates again”.

Events kick off on December 2 with the Christmas light switch-on and will run until January 6. The full event schedule can be viewed online at: www.velezmalagavivelanavidad.com