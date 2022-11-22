By Anna Ellis • 22 November 2022 • 13:27

Image: Palma City Council

Art fans will be delighted to hear of the Gaudí i les Quaranta Hores exhibition where it will be possible to see the discovery of three unknown works by Antoni Gaudi.

The Councillor for Culture and Social Welfare, Antoni Noguera, explained about the discovery of the two unknown works by Antoni Gaudi in the monastery of Santa Elisabet (better known as Sant Jeroni) in Palma. In addition to these two works, there is a tapestry that belonged to the collection of Guillem Puigserver Munar and which undoubtedly formed part of the same project.

Pere Terrasa, conservator and restorer of cultural assets, was making an inventory of the convent’s collection and identified two pieces in the shrine which, due to their technical and formal characteristics, differed from the rest of the elements that make up the collection. The trophies were two tapestries with anagrams of Christ, made from bread, velvet, and other pieces of wood. The existence of a third tapestry in a private collection was also discovered. The authentication of the three tapestries is accredited by Maria Gargante, an art historian and member of the Artistic Advisory Committee of the Temple of the Sagrada Familia.

The discovery can be seen at Can Balaguer Cultural Centre which will be open from November 25 until February 28. The exhibition will also include other works from the monastery’s collection.

