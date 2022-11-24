By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 7:48

Tributes paid following death of popular Canadian ice hockey player Ryan Couling. Image: Airdrie Thunder/Twitter

CANADIAN ice hockey team Airdrie Thunder took to social media to pay tribute to Ryan Couling, who sadly lost his brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

Airdrie Thunder “warrior” Ryan Couling sadly passed away at the age of 20 after being diagnosed with Fibrolamellar hepatocellular Carcinoma.

The ice hockey team from Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, took to Twitter to pay respect to their former player.

“Ryan Couling was a Warrior and inspiration to everyone that knew him…

“Today we lost a friend, teammate, brother, son…a hero!

“Our deepest condolences to the Couling family and all that knew Ryan.

“Rest In Peace.”

Ryan Couling was a Warrior and inspiration to everyone that knew him… Today we lost a friend, teammate, brother, son…a hero! Our deepest condolences to the Couling family and all that knew Ryan. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/PomtqWYjN6 — Airdrie Thunder (@AirdrieThunder) November 23, 2022

On a GoFundMe page to raise money for Ryan and his family, the page’s organiser Jacqui Finbow confirmed the sad news.

“It was with great sadness we learned that Ryan gained his angel wings last night. He was with those that loved and cherished him. Fly high Ry you fought so hard and were so brave. May you now Rest In Peace.

“If you are one of the many family and friends who would like to honour and celebrate Ry’s life please consider donating towards the costs of laying him to rest in the way this brave young man deserves.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family.”

Ryan leaves behind his parents Lisa and Garry.

His brother Zach, also paid for Airdrie Thunder.

Described as a “fun-loving 20-year-old”, Ryan had a “positive outlook on life” and “a passion for sport.”

He was an active local hockey league player, playing at AA level in Airdrie.

He also had a passion for playing golf and bodybuilding and was “studying for his future career in Engineering/Instrumentation.”

Tributes flooded social media with his mother leading the way.

“Our hearts are broken. Thank you. ❤️❤️”

Our hearts are broken. Thank you. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sEphZCErT6 — Lisa G (@LisaGillingAB) November 23, 2022

“We are saddened by the loss of Ryan Couling today. The Lightning family would like to express our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Ryan.”

We are saddened by the loss of Ryan Couling today. The Lightning family would like to express our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Ryan. pic.twitter.com/8GCG0ziIOe — Airdrie Lightning AA – U18 (@AirdrieU18aa) November 23, 2022

“A true symbolism of Courage indeed!! Fly high Ryan Couling 💙💫”

A true symbolism of Courage indeed!! Fly high Ryan Couling 💙💫 — Lisa Marie Helm (@LisaMarieHelm1) November 24, 2022

“💔so terribly sad.”

“How could your hearts be anything else…I am so very sorry for the loss of your brave son. Hope your family and friends gather and share memories and stories of Ryan to hold close to your hearts.❤️”

How could your hearts be anything else…I am so very sorry for the loss of your brave son. Hope your family and friends gather and share memories and stories of Ryan to hold close to your hearts.❤️ — Bernadine Boulet (@Bouletbe) November 24, 2022

“Condolences to your family, friends and community. Very sorry to hear. May his light shine bright all around you.”

Condolences to your family, friends and community. Very sorry to hear. May his light shine bright all around you. — Jolene Davies (@InTheKnowWithJo) November 24, 2022

