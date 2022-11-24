By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 November 2022 • 9:40

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1951

Spot on

Just read your article in this weeks EWN which was absolutely spot on as usual .

Best wishes,

Brian

God help us

Troubled, Confused, Clueless are just three words associated with Disorientated. Has your columnist Loopy Lee completely lost the plot, the current chaos in the U.K. that everyone knows is down to the mismanagement of the Tory Party over twelve years of austerity with no economic growth not to mention the damage done by Johnson’s disastrous brexit deal and the recent Truss bombshell yet his misguided ideology it is all the fault of the Labour Party and just recently according to his latest rants it is also down to the BBC, god help us.

Ramon Osborne

Los alcazares

Supporter speaks out

You should be ashamed of yourselves for printing the article about Celtic supporters. They have a fantastic reputation throughout the world. Ask the city of Seville. 80,000 fans there for the UEFA Cup final. Yes they left trash but not one arrest. I am not condoning leaving rubbish but come on it is hardly trashing the place. Celtic fans have an amazing reputation whereas now yours is ZERO!!!

G McPhillips

Blue badge petition.

Thank you Euro Weekly News for your petition relating to the issue of blue badges. I appreciate that this is another tangled mess relating to Brexit and it may not be simple to resolve but once again it is the UK expat community suffering. Many people with poor mobility are living a restricted life, parking close to hospitals and shops can be near on impossible. The beach is a no go, especially on weekends as it is so busy all the parking spaces are taken, although there always seems to be blue badge bays available and when

you cannot walk far, the idea of a day at the beach is just a dream. I totally understand why expats are moving back to the UK.

B Byrnes

Still ranting

Having picked up your paper whilst staying here for a month, I was impressed to see how informative and interesting it was and the insight it affords into the local expat culture. And then I read the rant by Loopy, sorry, Leapy Lee. I found his article chilling and it made me question what type of narrow minded bigots live here. Please remove such politically extreme commentary from your paper. He is clearly uneducated and taints your otherwise useful and helpful paper, which should surely aim to be inclusive to unite all expats.

Diana Harrington

Voicing how I feel

I am 75 years young and have been coming to the Costa del Sol for over 30years. I have read your newspaper for several years while visiting Spain and online and I cannot help but agree with the comments made by Mr Lee. I live in Battersea and have seen my community change so much over the last few years unfortunately not in a good way. The National Health system is totally overstretched, my wife has been waiting for knee surgery for over 15months and after having a fall waited for an ambulance for 8hours. The police take hours if not days to respond when you report a crime and when they do come they make you feel like you are wasting their time. Our community is growing with immigrants who stretch the resources, which I have paid into the system for over 50years for. Thank you Leapy for voicing how I feel.

