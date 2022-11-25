By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 0:26

David Williams is said to be quitting his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent after 10 years.

Comedian and best-selling author David Williams is allegedly set to step down as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. After 10 years on the panel of one of ITV’s biggest shows, the 51-year-old had no choice but to quit after leaked recordings revealed he had bad-mouthed a contestant, according to an exclusive reveal by thesun.co.uk.

“I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry”, the comedian wrote in a statement earlier this month.

A source close to the well-loved comedian told The Sun: “David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time. Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel”.

They continued: “He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it feels like time to move on and focus on his other projects”, with talks believed to be underway to find his replacement on the judging panel.

“His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him. His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him”, the source revealed.

“But for David, it appears that now, after an amazing ten years on the show, it is the right time to move on”, they added.

The talent show is due back on our screens back for its 16th series. regular judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon and are expected to resume their roles. As for Walliams: “Things haven’t been finalised but it’s highly unlikely David will be back on BGT”, a show insider informed the paper.

