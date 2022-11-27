Amateurs and professionals to join together at the Aloha Golf Club

By Anna Ellis • 27 November 2022 • 14:23

They will join together to take part in the Pro-am Miguel Angel Jimenez on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4.

This Pro-am, the oldest in Spain, was created for charity and has remained so over the years. The presence of Miguel Angel Jimenez has influenced the success of this tournament. As an Honorary Member of Aloha and Ambassador of Andalusia, Miguel has always given his support through his participation.

This year in the unique setting of Aloha Golf Club, they will also welcome the presence of Jose Maria Olazabal and Anders Hanssen, three elite players who will enhance this two-day event.

Miguel Angel Jimenez has won more than 20 titles on the European Tour, the most prominent being the BMW PGA Championship in 2008 in Wentworth. He has also won 4 Ryder Cups as a player and one as vice-captain of Jose Maria Olazabal in the so-called miracle of Medinah, where Europe came back from 10-6 down on the last day. He was also assistant to Seve Ballesteros in the Ryder Cup at Valderrama in 1997. His best results in majors have been a second place at the US Open in 2000, third place at the 2001 British Open and fourth place at the 2014 Augusta Masters. In 2018 he won 2 majors on the senior circuit: Regions Tradition and the Open Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Anders Hansen has been a European Tour professional for over 15 years, winning four tournaments, including the 2007 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. His best major result was third place at the 2011 PGA Championship.

Jose Maria Olazabal, winner of 2 green jackets at the Augusta Masters in 1994 and 1999. He has participated in 7 editions of the Ryder Cup, winning 4 and forming with Seve Ballesteros the most successful pair in the history of the Tournament. He was also the captain of the European team in the 2012 edition known as the miracle of Medinah.

