News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 27 November 2022 • 16:43

Fine to-do ORIHUELA city hall must pay €900 for not identifying the driver of a municipally-owned vehicle fined on the N-340 last August. The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) contacted city hall for the driver’s details but on failing to receive the requested information decided instead to sanction the local government.



New date ELCHE’S August 15 fireworks display, which was postponed this year owing to high winds, will instead be held on December 28. This coincides with the Venida, celebrated each year in commemoration of the discovery of a statue of the Virgen found floating in a coffer off the coast.

Rock bottom THE regional government approved creating a Chair of Seismology and Earthquake Geology at Alicante University. The new department’s principal objectives will focus on extending Alicante province’s seismic network throughout the Valencian Community, while developing a teaching and investigation programme that will contribute to increased expertise in this field.

Bitter pill A WOMAN who threw a blood-pressure monitor and protection screen at a doctor in an Orihuela primary health care centre when he refused to amend her prescription, received a suspended four-month prison sentence. She was also issued with restraining order and may not approach him for 12 months.

Big spender CATRAL councillors from the PSOE and PP parties voted down a proposal by mayor Jose Juan Vicente from the Alternativa por Catral party to raise the Fiestas allocation from €312,000 to €479,000. The town hall overspent during the San Juan celebrations and needs an increased budget for Christmas.

