BREAKING UPDATE: Lukashenko told to fire all staff as Foreign Affairs Minister poisoned

10:23 (November 28) – Local and Russian news agencies are reporting that Belarus leader Lukashenko has been told to change all his staff following rumours that Makei was poisoned.

Although there is still no formal word from the government covering the cause of Makei’s death, insiders say that Lukashenko has been advised to get rid of all the staff in his home, as well as all his catering staff and bodyguards. The suggestion is that Makei’s murder (this is not confirmed yet) was an inside job and that Lukashenko could be next.

Lukashenko ordered to replace his cooks, servants and guards after the sudden death of the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry pic.twitter.com/xv9KONdQva — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) November 28, 2022

17:10 (November 26) – Unconfirmed rumours are circling that Makei might have been poisoned.

Although there is no evidence to suggest that minister was poisoned, he is said to have not been under the influence of Russian leaders. Makei, who was tipped as a possible successor to Lukaschenko, may have been deemed a threat to Russian influence in the country.

Vladimir Makey, 64, head of Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister, is dead. There are rumors he might have been poisoned. Makey was named as a possible successor of Lukashenko. He was one of the few not under Russian influence. Rumors say this might be a hint to Lukashenko. pic.twitter.com/HZS6ALjhS5 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 26, 2022

For now, there is no evidence to substantiate the rumours, nor has there been any confirmation of how he died.

14:56 (November 26) – The Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei is reported to have died suddenly on Saturday, November 26 according to news site Belta.