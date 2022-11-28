BREAKING UPDATE: Lukashenko told to fire all staff as Foreign Affairs Minister poisoned

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 November 2022 • 10:29
Although there is still no formal word from the government covering the cause of Makei’s death, insiders say that Lukashenko has been advised to get rid of all the staff in his home, as well as all his catering staff and bodyguards. The suggestion is that Makei’s murder (this is not confirmed yet) was an inside job and that Lukashenko could be next.
Lukashenko ordered to replace his cooks, servants and guards after the sudden death of the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry pic.twitter.com/xv9KONdQva
— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) November 28, 2022
Lukashenko ordered to replace his cooks, servants and guards after the sudden death of the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry pic.twitter.com/xv9KONdQva
— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) November 28, 2022
Although there is no evidence to suggest that minister was poisoned, he is said to have not been under the influence of Russian leaders. Makei, who was tipped as a possible successor to Lukaschenko, may have been deemed a threat to Russian influence in the country.
Vladimir Makey, 64, head of Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister, is dead. There are rumors he might have been poisoned.
Makey was named as a possible successor of Lukashenko. He was one of the few not under Russian influence.
Rumors say this might be a hint to Lukashenko. pic.twitter.com/HZS6ALjhS5
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 26, 2022
Vladimir Makey, 64, head of Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister, is dead. There are rumors he might have been poisoned.
Makey was named as a possible successor of Lukashenko. He was one of the few not under Russian influence.
Rumors say this might be a hint to Lukashenko. pic.twitter.com/HZS6ALjhS5
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 26, 2022
For now, there is no evidence to substantiate the rumours, nor has there been any confirmation of how he died.
The death of the minister was announced by the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaza.
He did not elaborate on the cause of the death, but an update is expected in due course with the minister having died at the age of 64.
Makei a graduate from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages is an ex-colonel who served in the armed forces of both Russia and Belarus.
Belarus has played an active role in supporting Russia in the war in Ukraine under the leadership of dictator Alexander Lukashenko.
More information to follow as and when details are made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Δ
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.