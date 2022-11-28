Spain and Germany play out an exciting draw in Group F of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Close
BREAKING UPDATE: Lukashenko told to fire all staff as Foreign Affairs Minister poisoned

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 November 2022 • 10:29

10:23 (November 28) – Local and Russian news agencies are reporting that Belarus leader Lukashenko has been told to change all his staff following rumours that Makei was poisoned.

Although there is still no formal word from the government covering the cause of Makei’s death, insiders say that Lukashenko has been advised to get rid of all the staff in his home, as well as all his catering staff and bodyguards. The suggestion is that Makei’s murder (this is not confirmed yet) was an inside job and that Lukashenko could be next. 

17:10 (November 26) – Unconfirmed rumours are circling that Makei might have been poisoned.

Although there is no evidence to suggest that minister was poisoned, he is said to have not been under the influence of Russian leaders. Makei, who was tipped as a possible successor to Lukaschenko, may have been deemed a threat to Russian influence in the country. 

For now, there is no evidence to substantiate the rumours, nor has there been any confirmation of how he died. 

14:56 (November 26) – The Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei is reported to have died suddenly on Saturday, November 26 according to news site Belta. 

The death of the minister was announced by the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaza.

He did not elaborate on the cause of the death, but an update is expected in due course with the minister having died at the age of 64. 

Makei a graduate from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages is an ex-colonel who served in the armed forces of both Russia and Belarus. 

Belarus has played an active role in supporting Russia in the war in Ukraine under the leadership of dictator Alexander Lukashenko. 

More information to follow as and when details are made available.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

