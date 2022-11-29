By Anna Ellis • 29 November 2022 • 17:20
Looking for like-minded campers to share tips and have fun? Image: Virrage Images/Shutterstock.com
Dotted about Spain, the group is made up of mostly British expatriates but all nationalities are welcomed with open arms.
The best part is that there are no joining or membership fees whatsoever and to join all you have to do is attend a rally, which they try to hold on a monthly basis. After being with the group for a year it is requested that you volunteer to host a rally, which can be done jointly with other members.
If you are interested in receiving more details about the group please contact Pauline by email on [email protected] or by mobile/WhatsApp on (+34) 617114933.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
