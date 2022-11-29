By Vickie Scullard • 29 November 2022 • 13:37

Tributes paid as Red Dirt country artist Jake Flint, 37, dies suddenly on wedding day. Credit: @JakeFlintMusic/Twitter.

The country music world is mourning the loss of Red Dirt artist Jake Flint, who died suddenly on his wedding day aged just 37.

The Oklahoma-based songwriter passed away on Saturday, November 26, just a few hours after he married the love of his life, Brenda, at his remote homestead outside of Claremore, Oklahoma.

The heartbroken new bride posted a 30-second clip of the two taking wedding photos, and a simple caption reading, “I don’t understand.”

His friends and family have paid tribute to the artist, who had recently begun working with manager Brenda Cline of Route 66 Management.

Cline confirmed Jake Flint’s passing late Sunday, saying he was “like a son” to her, reports Saving Country Music.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” she said.

“I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career. We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married, which was yesterday. Yesterday.

“Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers, it’s all so surreal.

“Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister, and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

Born in Mounds, Oklahoma in 1985, Jacob Flint was raised in the oilfields of Holdenville, Oklahoma east of Oklahoma City.

Jake was raised on a mix of rock, country, and songwriting legends, including John Denver, Dire Straits, John Prine, and Townes Van Zandt.

His father, a wildcat oilman, instilled in him a love of music from an early age, while an older sister exposed Jake to grunge bands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

So. We did a thing. Say hello to the future Mr. Brenda Wilson. #gettinhitched See y’all at Cain’s ballroom in a few months. Save the to be determined date. pic.twitter.com/6gK3h1dulQ — Jake Flint (@JakeFlintMusic) January 16, 2022

After his father was diagnosed with ALS and frustrated that he would be unable to spend time with his son doing physical activities, he suggested that Jake take up music – a passion they could share together.

Jake began playing guitar and attending bluegrass festivals, finding inspiration from Red Dirt legends such as The Great Divide, Mike McClure, and Cross Canadian Ragweed.

From here, Flint commissioned Red Dirt founding father, Mike McClure, along with Taylor Reed, Jon Knudson from Whiskey Myers, and friend Cody Woody to make his 2020 self-titled debut album.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed they responded to a call on the premises, CPR was administered, and a deceased individual was reported.

Though the death is still under investigation, foul play is not considered to be involved.

