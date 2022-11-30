BREAKING: Fleetwood Mac legend passes away aged 79

By Chris King • 30 November 2022 • 20:41

Fleetwood Mac legend passes away aged 79

Christine McVie, the legendary singer-songwriter from Fleetwood Mac has passed away at the age of 79.

The music world is in mourning this evening, Wednesday, November 30, at the news of the death of the legendary vocalist and singer-songwriter, Christine McVie, from the iconic American band Fleetwood Mac.

A statement from her family confirmed the sad news: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed”.

The band formed in 1967 with Christine joining in 1970 after being a member of Chicken Shack, who had a massive hit with ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’, which featured McVie on lead vocals and keyboards.

In 1970 Christine married John McVie, the bass player with Fleetwood Mac. She went on to compose some of their biggest hits. When Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the group in 1975, Christine’s unmistakable bluesy vocals, combined with the other two new members, became the backbone of its unique sound.

Three of her songs include the beautiful ‘Songbird’, ‘You Make Loving Fun, and ‘Don’t Stop’, all of which feature on the Greatest Hits album. After a glittering career with one of the biggest names in music history, Christine eventually quit in 1998 when her fear of flying and panic attacks finally forced her to stop touring.

Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Their iconic album ‘Rumours’ is one of the best-selling discs of all time.

