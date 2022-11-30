Former World champion cyclist run over by a truck, dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 23:25
Davide Rebellin. INSTAGRAM
Local media and news site 20minutos reported on Wednesday, November 30 that the 51-year-old was hit by a truck that did not stop. Several eyewitnesses report seeing the truck hit the Italian cyclist and continue on its journey.
Rebellin ws knocked unconscious and died later in hospital.
A professional for more than 10 years, Rebellin was one of the top riders to come from Italy winning the Amstel Gold Race, 3 Walloon Arrows, a stage of the Giro d’Italia, the San Sebastian Classic and the Tirreno Adriatica and Paris-Nice.
He also represented Italy at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and although they were awarded medals, these were later stripped from the team over a doping scandal. Rebellin had taken the silver medal after being overtaken in the final sprint by Spaniard Samuel Sanchez.
A year later he was found to the third generation of the synthetic hormone EPO in his and although he appealed to the European Court of Arbitration in sport his appeal was dismissed in 2010. .
In total Rebbellin has 61 victories to his credit with his race the classic of Veneto on October 16.
Although the former world champion’s career was blighted by the doping scandal, being run over by a truck is no way to die.
