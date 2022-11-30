By Victoria Scott • 30 November 2022 • 12:20

The ultimate guide to the best estate agents on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Nerja Town Hall.

Are you moving to the sunny south of Spain and looking for a trusted and reputable estate agency to help you find your new dream home? Or perhaps you are looking to sell your property on the coast and need a company to help you find potential buyers, carry out valuations and assist with the documents and paperwork? It can be a stressful and time-consuming process to find the best estate agents to help you on your journey.

Don´t worry! The Euro Weekly News has put together the ultimate guide for all of the best estate agents on the Costa del Sol, advising you on how to best sell or secure your new home on the beautiful south coast of Spain!

Types of property on the Costa del Sol

The types of properties available on the Costa del Sol are endless, whether you are looking for a holiday home with outdoor space and a pool, a traditional townhouse, a luxurious and modern villa by the sea or a cortijo nestled in the mountains – there is something for everyone. You´ll be spoilt for choice with the wide-ranging properties, not to mention the many villages, towns, mountain communities and landscapes on offer in this beautiful part of Spain.

The most popular areas to buy property on the Costa del Sol

The Costa del Sol is known for its fabulous all-year-round weather, crystal blue seas, and white sandy beaches. Rich in traditions and history, as well as modern infrastructure, plenty of activities, amazing bars and restaurants and gorgeous scenery, the Costa del Sol is one of the most popular places for British expats to spend their holidays or relocate to permanently.

The most popular areas for expats to buy property on the Costa del Sol are Estepona, Marbella, Mijas, and Fuengirola – so let´s take a look!

Estepona

Renowned for its picturesque beaches, restaurants, watersports and balmy micro-climate, Estepona is an international city boasting the highest number of international residents on the Costa del Sol, with approximately 25 per cent of the population foreign to Spain. Estepona is gloriously lined with palm tree’s across the whole coast and has facilities for anything and everything, there is always something to do in Estepona.

Loved by all that visit and with tourism increasing, Estepona is one of the best places to invest in property, be it a holiday home that you can enjoy in your spare time and rent out to make a tidy income or to move over to Spain permanently. With infrastructure improvements in Estepona underway, the area will continue to grow in popularity.

Marbella

Renowned for its luxurious and affluent style of living, charming old town, world-class restaurants, clubs, boutiques, and hotels, the success of Marbella’s tourism industry is continually developing. With views of the glorious sea and the best well-kept beaches on the Costa del Sol, Marbella is where the most luxurious and glamourous A-listers, celebrities, and moguls head to.

Marbella now has over 35,000 officially registered foreign citizens and is continually one of the most popular places on the Costa del Sol for expats and international visitors. With consistent investments being made here, investing in a property in Marbella is always a good idea!

Mijas

Mijas is known for its charming and traditional white-washed homes, beautiful beaches, and scenic mountain views of the coast. Even with its updated infrastructure and abundance of restaurants and cafes, Mijas still retains its classic Andalucian feel – there is a large number of expats in Mijas, however, the Spanish way of life is very much still in charge here!

Areas such as La Cala boast properties a mere step away from the beach and the glorious Mediterranean Sea, beach restaurants, bars, and more, making it the perfect destination for those wishing to live a more outdoors lifestyle. Mijas is a wonderful area for buyers who are looking to get away from it all and experience traditional Spain while still being close to amenities and other bigger towns like Fuengirola

The area will also be benefitting from an investment from the government to help improve the beaches, infrastructure and sustainability, making it even more attractive to prospective buyers.

Fuengirola

Fuengirola is renowned for its long coastal road with pearlescent beaches, restaurants, boutiques and bars throughout. Filled with activities and fun, Fuengirola is a beautiful beach town that is commonly known by expats but is still full of Spanish heritage and culture. Serving some of the best food on the Costa del Sol, the beach restaurants in Fuengirola are some of the best places to enjoy some classic tapas and fish dishes, with various activities for you to choose from across its coast.

Fuengirola is a well-developed town with new apartments and properties being built for expats and Spanish locals, however, due to its popularity, properties don´t stay on the market for very long and demand is high!

Image – Arcady/Shutterstock

The best estate agents on the Costa del Sol

Target Property Spain

Target Property Spain is located in Calahonda, Mijas, and can help you either buy, sell or rent your dream home. Ranked as one of the best agents along the Costa del Sol, with properties all up and down the coast, Target Property Spain will ensure you get the best property for your needs. Whether it be a ground-floor apartment in Calahonda or a villa in Marbella, the property types on the coast are endless.

Target Property Spain is a no-fee-to-market estate agent that markets your property to interested buyers across their social media channels and website, checking new buyer requirements against all the properties on their books.

Address: Calle Mérida de Jarales, Local 9, Calahonda, Mijas Costa, Malaga, 29649

Phone: +34 952 000 244

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

Fuengirola Estates

Located in Fuengirola and selling homes since 1998, Fuengirola Estates is one of the best estate agents to go to on the Costa del Sol with a dynamic team that caters to the interests of its clients. Fuengirola Estates ensure that their clients are happy and satisfied with every aspect of a property purchase or sale, before, during, and after.

Address: Calle Miguel de Cervantes 17, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga

Phone: +34 951 351 263

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

First 4 Property Group S.L

Located in Fuengirola and established in 2003, First 4 Property is ranked as one of the best on the Costa del Sol.

If you are searching for a new home, First 4 Property will only send you what you are looking for and offer an honest, transparent, and personalised service. Offering properties at all different prices and varieties First 4 Property offers you villas, apartments, and townhouses for sale in Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Elvira, and Marbella.

Address: Locale 3, Edificio Lance del Sol, Avenida de Las Gaviotas 51 in Fuengirola.

Phone: +34 606526618

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

Inmobiliaria Realty Costa del Sol

Located in Benalmadena, Inmobiliaria provides services for you to buy, sell, rent, or invest throughout the Costa del Sol.

Inmobiliaria Realty´s main objective is the satisfaction of its customers, ensuring the utmost professionalism and commitment to specialist treatment. Inmobiliaria has vast knowledge of the property market and complete advice to help you secure the sale, let, or purchase of your new home. The team can also help you with legal services, construction, renovations, maintenance, and much more. Ranked as one of the best estate agents on the Costa del Sol, you are assured great quality with Inmobiliaria Realty.

Address: C. Don Quijote, 8, 29631 Benalmádena, Málaga

Phone: +34 650 44 52 98

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

Your Dream Home

Your Dream Home, Located in Fuengirola, is estate experts that can help answer any questions you may have in regards to a sale or buying of property, as well as offering additional information on moving to Spain, living in Spain, schools, health care banking, and more. Your Dream Home makes the whole process of viewings and buying as simple and as straightforward as possible, making your experience enjoyable and stress-free.

Offering a tailored service to you and your requirements and being ranked as one of the best estate agents on the Costa del Sol, you will receive great service from Your Dream Home.

Address: Edf. Paraíso del Sol, C. Juan Sebastián Elcano, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga

Phone: +34 952 47 57 15

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

Star La Cala S.L

Located in Torremolinos, Mijas, and Benalmadena, Star La Cala is a family-run estate agency with a vast choice of property and is a registered GIPE estate agent. With properties that suit every requirement and budget, Star La Cala gives you experience and local knowledge to give you access to the vest value properties on the market, offering a bespoke property search service just for you.

With a friendly team and no-pressure service designed to make you feel most at ease, the experienced team of professionals is there to help.

Address: C. Torremolinos, 12, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Málaga

Phone: +34 952 49 48 00

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

Genius Properties Estate Agents Estepona & Costa del Sol

Located in Estepona and with nearly 20 years of experience in the estate agent market across all of the Costa del Sol, Genius Properties is a company that has and was founded on foundations with great experience, modernisation with strong values, and morals.

A small but dedicated, loyal, and dynamic team ensures all clients receive the professional support needed when buying or selling a home. Genius properties have experience in portfolio management, accountancy, law, development, and construction helping clients achieve the result they require.

Address: C. Mondéjar, 15, 29680 Estepona, Málaga

Phone: +34 633 91 37 73

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

KEYS Property Group

Located in Calahonda, KEYS Property Group offers a ‘Turn Key’ service at the highest level to all clients looking to purchase a property on the Costa del Sol. For those who are looking to buy their first home, a family looking to relocate, or an investor looking for a long-term return, KEYS Property Group can guarantee you excellence with their many years of experience and strong team.

Rated as one of the best estate agents on the Costa del Sol, KEYS Property Group has everything in place to assist you on your buying or selling journey, providing their long-standing relationships with both local and international agents, banks, property developers, and so forth. KEYS Properties is confident in its ability to find you the perfect solution for your needs – holding your hand every step of the way.

Address: Centro Comercial El Zoco, Local 14 Calahonda Mijas Costa, 29649, Málaga

Phone: +34 951 66 22 65

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

Space Real Estate

Located in Marbella, Space Real Estate has provided solutions to real estate complications since 1988. Providing services and being ranked as one of the best estate agents throughout the Costa del Sol, Mar Menor, and Costa Blanca South, you are guaranteed a great experience with Space Real Estate.

Supplying you with all the care necessary to ensure you are getting exactly what you need and what you want at the best price, their constant client care is the hallmark of their service. Catering to everyone with small or large budgets, anything is possible with Space Real Estate.

Address: C. África, 2, 29600 Marbella, Málaga

Phone: +34 951 20 37 16

Email: [email protected]

Click here to visit the website

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.