Padel, soccer and golf come together

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 May 2024 • 15:51

World Padel Soccer and Golf Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Two big sporting events are coming to Marbella. Starting with in the third edition of World Padel Soccer, which will be held from June 3 to 5 at the Los Granados Club, Marbella will once again bring together great football legends including Fernando Sanz, Vicente Valcarce and Milinko Pantic, among a total of 28 players.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said during the presentation of this event at the Hard Rock Hotel that, “our city, once again unites sport and tourism”. The mayor thanked the involvement of all the people who have made this “first class” event possible. “The name of our town will once again be linked to sport and healthy living”, said Muñoz.

The event will start on the Monday June 3 with a Pro-Am between professional padel players with footballers and sponsors, while in the evening there will be an opening dinner at the Trocadero. The group stage will take place on Tuesday June 4 and the finals will be on Wednesday June 5, with a dinner at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella to close the tournament.

At the same time, padel and golf are coming together again in Marbella at The One event, which this year expects more than 1,800 participants, around 1,000 padel matches and almost 200 golf matches planned

The venues in the case of padel tennis will be Los Monteros Racket Club (May 10-12); Racket Club Villapadierna (June 28-30) and Club de Pádel y Tenis el Mirador (July 12-14). In the case of golf, the courses where the matches will be played are Real Club de Golf Las Brisas (May 19); Santa Clara Club de Golf (June 2) and Los Naranjos Golf Club (June 23).