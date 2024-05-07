Padel, soccer and golf come together

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 15:51
World Padel Soccer and Golf
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Two big sporting events are coming to Marbella. Starting with in the third edition of World Padel Soccer, which will be held from June 3 to 5 at the Los Granados Club, Marbella will once again bring together great football legends including Fernando Sanz, Vicente Valcarce and Milinko Pantic, among a total of 28 players.
The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said during the presentation of this event at the Hard Rock Hotel that, “our city, once again unites sport and tourism”. The mayor thanked the involvement of all the people who have made this “first class” event possible. “The name of our town will once again be linked to sport and healthy living”, said Muñoz.
The event will start on the Monday June 3 with a Pro-Am between professional padel players with footballers and sponsors, while in the evening there will be an opening dinner at the Trocadero. The group stage will take place on Tuesday June 4 and the finals will be on Wednesday June 5, with a dinner at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella to close the tournament.
At the same time, padel and golf are coming together again in Marbella at The One event, which this year expects more than 1,800 participants, around 1,000 padel matches and almost 200 golf matches planned
The venues in the case of padel tennis will be Los Monteros Racket Club (May 10-12); Racket Club Villapadierna (June 28-30) and Club de Pádel y Tenis el Mirador (July 12-14). In the case of golf, the courses where the matches will be played are Real Club de Golf Las Brisas (May 19); Santa Clara Club de Golf (June 2) and Los Naranjos Golf Club (June 23).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.