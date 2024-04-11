Hard Rock Hotel – Marbella’s home of the stars

By John Smith • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 10:21

One of the two swimming pools at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella Credit: HRH Marbella

Situated in one of the most popular parts of Marbella which has just been voted the best European destination of 2024, The Hard Rock Hotel is an icon of entertainment.

Most people under the age of 45 (and many above) already know the Hard Rock concept which offers a combination of fun and relaxation surrounded by an enormous selection of curated memorabilia from some of music’s greatest artists.

Take advantage of pre-Summer rates

Sounds as if it’s only for the young, rich and famous but this is so far from the truth especially if you consider taking advantage of pre-Summer offers which run for another month up until May 20.

One of the great things about life in Marbella is that it has its own micro climate so generally speaking the weather is clement during Autumn and Winter and the hotel is able to welcome groups of people with a common interest.

There are restaurants and bars both inside and out offering a wide selection of highest quality food and drink, always with the guarantee of a soundtracks of rock’s greatest hits.

There’s live music, an incredible Spa where you can enjoy the Hard Rock signature treatments which not only pamper your body but also feed your mind with tasty hot tunes – As Shakespeare said “If music be the food of love, play on” and this is the place to live that life.

There is so much to see and do on the Costa del Sol and the experts at the Front Desk will be more than happy organise a range of tours, help golfers to reserve greens and so much more, including a conducted tour of all of the music memorabilia in the hotel.

Kids welcome too

It’s not just adults who enjoy music and now, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella (situated in trendy Nueva Andalucia with Puerto Banus genuinely nearby) welcomes children in all of its areas so that the whole family can enjoy the special vibe that only Hard Rock Hotels can give.

If you want pools, then there are two to welcome you and if you book to stay in one of the hotel’s 383 rooms and suites this Summer then get ready for four mega pool parties with big name DJs to be announced and there is every chance of spotting a number of celebrities who won’t want to miss the fun.

Earn rewards for each stay

Join the Unity Club and earn points for every stay in their many hotels throughout the world and earn special treats as well as some discounts on room rates.

There is a lot on offer all of the time and whilst you might expect high prices, this isn’t the case as the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, which is in the centre of all that is happening, offers great value for money.

Check out the Hard Rock Hotel Urb. Nueva Andalucía, s/n, Marbella, Malaga 29660 at their website https://hotel.hardrock.com/marbella.

Sponsored