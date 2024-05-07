News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 May 2024 • 15:56

La Creueta Festival Credit: Alfas del Pi Council

La Creueta

Alfas del Pi held its traditional Creueta festival on May 3-5, connecting residents and visitors to mark the 135th anniversary of the placement of the cross. Music performances, craft workshops and paella were enjoyed by hundreds of attendees.

Cycling Day

Benidorm celebrated Bicycle Day for All on May 5, organized by the local Department of Sports. The occasion gathered nearly a thousand cycling enthusiasts and professional athletes in a remarkable march across the city, hosted by the mayor, Toni Perez.

Local cherries

“No large sales are expected,” shared the Vall de Gallinera cherry production team. This year, the Alicante region is running low on local delicacies due to climatic changes: “The fruits will not ripen soon,” stated Vall de Gallinera.

Wine making

The latest excavation in Alfas del Pi uncovered an “old winery” in the Roman Villa. The research in this area uses a €242,000 investment to uncover the wine-making craft of the Romans, soon to be shared with the public.