News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 15:56
La Creueta Festival
Credit: Alfas del Pi Council
La Creueta
Alfas del Pi held its traditional Creueta festival on May 3-5, connecting residents and visitors to mark the 135th anniversary of the placement of the cross. Music performances, craft workshops and paella were enjoyed by hundreds of attendees.
Cycling Day
Benidorm celebrated Bicycle Day for All on May 5, organized by the local Department of Sports. The occasion gathered nearly a thousand cycling enthusiasts and professional athletes in a remarkable march across the city, hosted by the mayor, Toni Perez.
Local cherries
“No large sales are expected,” shared the Vall de Gallinera cherry production team. This year, the Alicante region is running low on local delicacies due to climatic changes: “The fruits will not ripen soon,” stated Vall de Gallinera.
Wine making
The latest excavation in Alfas del Pi uncovered an “old winery” in the Roman Villa. The research in this area uses a €242,000 investment to uncover the wine-making craft of the Romans, soon to be shared with the public.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.