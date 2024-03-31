By Anna Ellis •
Pedal power in Santa Pola: 26th Cycling Tour races into town. Image: Vuelta a la provincia de Alicante / Facebook.
Santa Pola is gearing up to welcome the start of the 26th Cycling Tour across the Province of Alicante from April 12 to 14.
On Friday, April 12, cyclists will zoom through Avenida Fernando Perez Ojeda.
The City Council is making arrangements to handle traffic and manage outdoor seating in the area.
Santa Pola will be the finishing point for the first stage on April 12.
The stage will begin in San Vicente del Raspeig and cover a distance of 103.6 kilometres, passing through various towns including Maigmó mountain pass, Agost, Novelda, Aspe, Elche, El Altet, and Balsares before concluding at Avenida Pérez Ojeda Avenue, near Santa Pola’s fishing port.
A significant crowd is expected at the finish line in the afternoon.
Consequently, the Santa Pola City Council has announced road closures from 5:00.PM to 7:00:PM.
These closures will affect the road between Elche and Santa Pola, the roundabout at Plaza de la Diputación (Plaza Silvia Martínez), and Avenidas Portus Ilicitanus and Fernando Pérez Ojeda.
During this time, vehicles won’t be allowed to park in the affected area or use the fords for entry or exit.
Additionally, establishments with outdoor seating or those encroaching on public roads are required to remove their setups.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
