01 December 2022

School bus crashes into house hospitalising at least seven pupils

A bus transporting pupils to school in the New York suburb of New Hempstead hit two cars before careering into a house, hospitalising at least seven children.

A school bus crashed into a two-storey house in New York this morning, Thursday, December 1, while taking students to school. At least seven children, along with the driver, have been hospitalised as a result of the accident. Two of the pupils are said to be seriously injured.

🇺🇸✡️ — SERIOUS BUS CRASH: A Jewish school bus lost control and crashed into a home and several parked cars in Spring Valley, New York. At least 17 children were injured, some seriously. pic.twitter.com/3Uta8JgDLH — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) December 1, 2022

The incident occurred just before 9am in Southgate Drive in New Hempstead’s Spring Valley. Around 20 pupils were travelling in the bus when it hit two parked cars, careered down a hill and ended up veering into the building, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez, as reported by wkyt.com.

At the time of the crash, the children were on their way to their Jewish Day School. Images posted on social media show the bus parked on top of an SUV with both vehicles lodged in the side wall of the house. The front part of the bus is seen to be broken off.

A full investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash. No further information has been released regarding the condition of those taken to hospital. It is known though that the driver was not badly hurt. There are conflicting reports online about the number of childrn who were injured, with some saying it could be as many as 17.

The accident caused damage to external wiring, with the Orange and Rockland County utility companies being dispatched to inspect the situation and repair it. A building inspector will also need to go and check the damage to the house.

