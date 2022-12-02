By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 21:42

Award-winning British film director killed by suspected drunk driver in Los Angeles

Jonathan Gales, the 36-year-old Bafta-winning Brit film director was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Los Angeles while crossing the road.

Jonathan Gales, the 36-year-old Bafta-winning British film director has been killed this afternoon, Friday, December 2, in the Californian city of Los Angeles. He was crossing the road when a suspected drunk driver hit him. The car was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction down a one-way street at the time of the incident.

A second male was also hit by the vehicle but his injuries are said to not be life-threatening. After running into the two men, the 39-year-old driver reportedly attempted to flee the scene resulting in his crashing head-on into another vehicle. He was subsequently arrested at the scene.

“One of the pedestrians, a 36-year-old man, died from his injuries; the other, a 32-year-old man, suffered severe injuries. Both were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision”, said a spokesperson for the LAPD.

They added: “After hitting the men, the driver continued crashing head-on with another vehicle. Local people detained him and one driver blocked the car belonging to the suspect who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on bail of $130,000”.

“He has been an inspiration to all those who were fortunate enough to meet him whether in creation, sport, or leisure”, said Jonathan’s father, James.

“He was a caring, thoughtful and loving husband and father, with a bubbly personality and a fascination for world culture. He had many, many friends who, along with his close, and extended family, will sorely miss him”, he added.

Local reports named the suspect as Joseph Hansen Madarang. He has allegedly been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

His involvement in the production of a BBC trailer video for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw Jonathan’s Factory Fifteen company pick up a Bafta award. His wife Claire Pepper is said to be currently pregnant with their second child, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.