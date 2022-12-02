By Vickie Scullard • 02 December 2022 • 10:11

Elton John opens up about 'emotional' last ever UK show at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Credit: Mazur Travel/Shutterstock.com.

Elton John has been announced to be headlining Glastonbury Festival 2023 for what will be his last-ever UK show.

The Rocket Man singer, aged 75, has opened up about the “incredibly emotional” performance, which will see him take to the festival’s famous Pyramid stage.

Today, Friday, he became the first headliner to be announced for the festival next summer at Somerset’s Worthy Farm.

Elton’s performance on Sunday 25th June will mark the final ever UK show on Elton’s record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Speaking of the announcement of Friday, Elton told the Daily Mail: “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage.

“As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glastonbury Festival (@glastofest)

“Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.

“I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

Glastonbury Festival announced the news on its Instagram page with a post that said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @eltonjohn will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.”

