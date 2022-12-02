Three killed and one injured by drunk driver in Valencian municipality of Castellon

By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 23:31

A driver who tested positive for alcohol killed three people and injured one more in the Valencian municipality of Castellon.

A driver ran over pedestrians this afternoon, Friday, December 2, in the Valencian municipality of Castellon. Three people lost their lives as a result, with one more injured.

The incident occurred on Avenida de Alcora de Castello, with the driver subsequently testing positive for alcohol in a police breathalyser. As reported by the CICU, the victims were two females aged 79 and 70, plus a 63-year-old man. A 20-year-old male was also transferred to the General Hospital of Castellon with polytrauma.

According to the Levante-EMV publication, the accident occurred at around 6pm. An investigation was subsequently launched by the Local Police of La Plana. It is believed that the driver lost control of his vehicle and it mounted the pavement where it collided with the three deceased, reportedly killing them instantly.

Two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances were immediately deployed, along with another Basic Life Support (SVB) unit. The Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU) also dispatched two health teams. Firefighters and National Police patrols also attended the scene of the accident, as reported by larazon.es.

