La Paloma flies away in Torre de la Horadada (Alicante) vote

By Linda Hall • 03 December 2022 • 19:02

PSOE PROTEST: Councillors leave the Pilar de la Horadada chamber Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA councillors voted to demolish the Mariana Baches Cultural Centre, popularly known as La Paloma (Dove).

The PSOE socialists were absent from the vote after leaving the council chamber in protest, claiming they had received extremely short notice that the demolition would be added to the agenda.

La Paloma, approved by the PSOE town hall of the day, was halted in 2001 after running over-budget. It cost €8.8 million and has never been used.

Pilar town hall’s project involves demolishing what is left of the building while rehabilitating its existing underground car park for 252 vehicles. A new building will be put up in its place for use as municipal offices, explained Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez.

A €2.9 million first phase includes demolishing La Paloma (€394,000), modifying the car park (€418,000), plus levelling and preparing the cleared site for the new building and others that could be constructed in future.

The €2.4 million second phase envisages a 1,498-square metre multi-purpose building with computer rooms, a function room, 30 Social Services public attention points and a restaurant amongst other features.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.