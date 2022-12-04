Celebrating FAAM de Oro awards as part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, participated today in the presentation ceremony of the FAAM de Oro as part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which is commemorated every December 3, a date proclaimed by the United Nations in 1992.

The Federation, which is celebrating its thirty-fifth anniversary this year, wishes to recognise the work and commitment of people, entities and companies that in their different fields have promoted the social inclusion of people with disabilities, a group that in the Almeria province that totals 44,119 people.

Valentin Sola, president of FAAM, thanked the “invaluable collaboration of companies, institutions and administrations in the work carried out by the association in favour of people with disabilities”, acknowledging his “joy at meeting again so many people in this emotional event that comes to recognise the work of companies, individuals, groups, associations, supporting people with disabilities.”

The delegate of the Government of Andalusia in Almeria, Aranzazu Martin, also congratulated the winners of the event and “the commendable work done by the FAAM association, working in favour of people with disabilities and inclusion.”