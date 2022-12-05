If you are looking for a charity night to remember the perfect evening awaits you

By Anna Ellis • 05 December 2022 • 15:46

Sandro Morelli, owner of Villa Tiberio Restaurant in Marbella, is reuniting with the Cudeca Foundation for its 12th Christmas Charity Gala Dinner in aid of the hospice at his Villa Tiberio Restaurant.

A champagne drinks reception will be held on the terrace on Sunday, December, 11, at 7:30.PM followed by a delicious three course dinner served with wine.

The evening will be filled with live musical entertainment from renowned artists such as Frank Valentine, Vicky Jaye, John Luce, Michael Harding and Stelvis with the hosting of the voice of the coast, Giles Brown.

Fireworks, courtesy of Sandro Morelli will be displayed.

Remembering it is a fundraising Christmas Party in aid of Cudeca there will also be a raffle, an auction and a silent auction to raise much-needed funds.

If anyone wishes to donate a prize, please contact Esther Raez with the Communication & Fundraising department of the Cudeca Hospice at [email protected] or (+34) 697 146 987.

The fully inclusive tickets are €75 each and €25 out of each ticket will be donated directly to Cudeca.

Reservations can be made directly through Sandro Morelli, by telephone (+34) 952 771 799.

