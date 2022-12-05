By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 10:30

More than 30 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly killed in Luhansk People's Republic in past 24 hours. Image: Dmytro Falkowskyi/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports coming out of Russia, more than 30 Ukrainian soldiers have reportedly been killed in Luhansk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours.

Russia news outlet RIA reported that Ukrainian troops lost more than 30 soldiers and equipment in battles on the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours, as reported on Monday, December 5.

Citing a report from the LNR People’s Militia Telegram channel, RIA claimed that around 35 men died in battle in the region.

“During active offensive actions of the LNR People’s Militia units, the enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment. Up to 35 personnel, two armoured personnel carriers, three artillery pieces, and 12 pieces of special vehicle equipment were destroyed,” the publication said.

In the previous 24 hours, the LNR People’s Militia reported that around 65 soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been killed while Ukraine also lost one tank, three armoured personnel carriers, two drones and 15 special-purpose vehicles.

The news comes after Ukraine reported the loss of more than 500 Russian soldiers in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, December 5, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more drones (UAVs).

Another nine Russian drones (UAVs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, December 4, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 540 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 91,690, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Two more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as eight more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of six Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1914.

One more Russian helicopter was also destroyed, taking the total losses by Russia to 264.

