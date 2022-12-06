By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 14:14

Good news for Calvia as it receives a very positive assessment. Image: Vulcano/Shutterstock.com

A very positive assessment of 2022 was made when the Calvia Tourism Forum met to take stock of the 2022 season and analyse the prospects for 2023.

“A good, even excellent season”, said Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, “taking into account the complexity of the previous two years, due to the pandemic. An assessment that has confirmed that, compared to 2019, the entry of tourists and the diversification of nationalities has improved.”

“There has also been positive data in terms of marketing and average spending per tourist. This data has led to an improvement in unemployment and Social Security registrations.”

With a view to 2023, the Director General of Tourism, Xavier Pascuet, pointed out that in the case of the British market, the tour operators are already putting the 2023-2024 season on sale, and that, from December 16, they expect an increase in demand outside of package holidays.

He also stressed the importance of offering the British market the sports product, as was done at the last World Travel Market, as a strategic focus for mid and low season activity.

