NCIS: Hawaii writer and story editor Yakira Chambers passes away aged 42

By Chris King • 06 December 2022 • 21:23

Yakira Chambers, the NCIS: Hawaii writer and story editor has died aged 42, reportedly from acute asphyxiation.

Yakira Chambers, the NCIS: Hawaii writer and story editor has passed away at the age of 42. According to family sources, her preliminary cause of death is believed to be acute asphyxiation (suffocation or oxygen deprivation) as reported today, Tuesday, December 6, by the celebrity news outlet Deadline.

‘Her sudden and untimely death has left us all grief-stricken. Yakira was a light, a symbol of hope to our community, a steward of our culture, and a representation of what pursuing your dreams looks like”, said a statement from her family.

It continued, ‘Yakira’s passion extended beyond her daily work in the business; she loved helping others create a way out of no way. She believed in equity, and the demarginalisation of persons of colour to create a level playing field for all”.

‘This passion was actualized in the form of her foundation, CureConstanceFoundation, an organization born out of the necessity for finding financial options for those in a health crisis”, the statement concluded.

Chambers reportedly collapsed last week outside a mall in the Californian area of Newport Beach while out with her mother.

Jason Antoon, the actor who plays Ernie on NCIS: Hawaii tweeted: “We all loved Yakira here at the NCIS Hawai’i Ohana. Condolences and love to her family”.

We all loved Yakira here at the NCIS Hawai’i Ohana. Condolences and love to her family. 💔 https://t.co/5HTtxEKJWT — Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon) December 6, 2022

After joining NCIS: Hawaii in 2012, she wrote four episodes of the popular crime drama while employed as a staff writer. When the second season premiered in late September, Chambers had been promoted to story editor. The show’s bosses at CBS announced that on January 2, during a three-hour NCIS crossover, they will pay tribute to their late writer.

According to Deadline, she was also developing several new projects. One of these reportedly included a pilot show dedicated to the story of real-life gang leader Larry Hoover. After leaving his life of crime, Hoover became a community activist and author.

