Russian President Vladimir Putin visits and inspects the recently repaired Crimean bridge

By Chris King • 06 December 2022 • 4:42

Image of Vladimir Putin visiting the Crimean bridge. Credit: Russian MFA Telegram

Russian President Vladimir Putin drove to visit and inspect the recently repaired Crimean bridge.

According to the TASS news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Crimean bridge on Monday, December 5, and examined it. The head of state drove across the bridge driving a German Mercedes car accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

The official told the president that four spans of the bridge were being restored after the previous explosion that damaged it on October 8. Putin allegedly drove from Taman to Crimea.

During his examination of the renewed structure, Khusnullin reportedly pointed out to him: “In front of the arch. This side, here, everything is fine. We replaced four spans there”.

He added that metal structures were assembled on-site. Metal was brought from factories in the cities of Tyumen, Kurgan, and Voronezh. “In two weeks, they collected all 1,214 tons and brought them here”, the Deputy Prime Minister explained to Putin.

In order to restore the bridge quickly, 500 people, 3 floating cranes, 4 barges, and more than 30 units of construction equipment reportedly worked around the clock. Khusnullin also told Putin that it took 55 days to restore the bridge, of which, during 22 days: “a storm raged, and we had to use unique technologies”.

Putin was driving on the right-hand side of the bridge, and instructed Khusnullin to “now upgrade the left side to perfect condition. The left one, as I understand it, is in working condition, but nevertheless it suffered a little”, the president said to Khusnullin.

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, explained that Putin drove across the Crimean bridge in a German Mercedes because this was the car available at the time, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Putin’s visit was also reported by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Telegram channel, accompanied by images of him walking on the structure.

