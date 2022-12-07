BREAKING: Border Force vote to strike over Christmas

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 December 2022 • 16:59
PCS, the Public and Commercial Services Union, said on Wednesday, December 7 that staff will strike for eight says starting on December 23 and finishing on New Year’s Eve.
All airports including the larger ones such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham will be affected, effectively bringing to a halt immigration and passport checks.
Border Force staff join other PCS members from the Department for Work and Pensions, the Highways Agency and others in downing tools over the Christmas period.
Mark Serwotka, the union’s General Secretary warned the strikes could “escalate” unless the Government came to the party, adding that there was a prospect of coordination of unions representing Border Force staff.
He said: “We, like nurses and teachers and paramedics and other people in the public sector have no option but to take industrial action because our members currently are skipping meals, not being able to put the heating on at home because the poverty they are living in.”
It is estimated around 1,00 staff will be involved in the strike, however, that number could increase significantly should other unions join the strike.
The Border Force strike is not expected to result in the closure of airports but could result in significant delays for passengers, should its go-ahead.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.