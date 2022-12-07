Mini is ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ with new charity campaign

By Betty Henderson • 07 December 2022 • 11:55

Iconic car brand, Mini, have launched their ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ charity campaign to help support children across the globe

MINI gets into the Christmas spirit with its heart-warming ‘Driving Home for Christmas campaign’. The instantly recognisable car brand has partnered with children’s charity, SOS Children’s Villages, which supports children living in poverty, war and hardship.

For its Christmas fundraising campaign, Mini released its own video to Chris Rea’s classic Christmas tune, ‘Driving Home for Christmas’. In the touching video, people of all ages and dogs are shown getting into the Christmas spirit and making their way home for Christmas.

The song was chosen as it captures the festive feeling of being surrounded by love and family, a feeling many children affected by hardships long for. The choice of song also has an added meaning, singer-songwriter Chris Rea actually wrote the song in a Mini while driving home for Christmas 44 years ago.

The campaign is aiming to raise a huge total of €50,000 which will be used by SOS Children’s Villages in its work in more than 130 countries globally to support children by looking after them in safe and supportive environments.

The iconic car brand first collaborated with the charity earlier this year with a campaign in April to spread love and compassion among children affected by the war in Ukraine in neighbouring Poland.

The video is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2we7JdB7iY